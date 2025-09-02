Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has escalated efforts to establish a committee of inquiry for the failures of October 7th, 2023, as reported by Amit Segal on Channel 12 News.

According to the report, in recent days, the possibility of establishing a governmental commission of inquiry with five members, endowed with comprehensive powers, similar to a state commission of inquiry, has been under examination. The goal is to prevent the President of the Supreme Court from determining the members of the committee, leaving that responsibility to the government instead.

Among the options being considered is the inclusion of a retired district court judge and a reserve general identified with the political right in the committee.

At the same time, Netanyahu fears that the Supreme Court might invalidate the committee, arguing that such a severe failure requires a state commission of inquiry, not a governmental one.

However, Netanyahu is relying on a precedent from 2006, when Prime Minister Ehud Olmert established a governmental commission of inquiry for the Second Lebanon War, which was approved by the Supreme Court by a narrow majority.

Chairman of the National Union party, MK Benny Gantz, responded, "The investigated will not appoint the investigators - period. Not 'governmental' nor any other decorative committee. A state commission of inquiry into the greatest disaster in the country’s history will be established - whether with you or after you."

Former MK Gadi Eizenkot stated: "Any creation other than a state commission of inquiry for the gravest disaster in the history of the State of Israel will be an attempt to cover up the government's failures."