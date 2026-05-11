A Turkish Airlines passenger jet caught fire while landing at Nepal’s main international airport on Monday morning, forcing authorities to temporarily shut down the airport. All passengers and crew members aboard the aircraft were safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The Airbus A330 had arrived at Kathmandu’s Tribhuvan International Airport from Istanbul carrying 277 passengers and 11 crew members. According to airport officials, flames and thick smoke were seen coming from the aircraft’s right landing gear shortly after touchdown.

Emergency response teams rushed to the scene and succeeded in bringing the fire under control. Passengers were evacuated through emergency exits as airport authorities suspended operations at the airport’s only runway while investigators examined the incident and crews worked to clear the aircraft.

Preliminary reports indicated that the fire may have been caused by a tyre explosion or a malfunction in the hydraulic system near the landing gear. Turkish Airlines later confirmed that smoke had been detected while the plane was taxiing and that technical inspections were underway.

Videos circulating on social media showed flames and smoke rising from the aircraft on the runway.

Nepal has experienced several aviation incidents over the years due to its mountainous terrain and unpredictable weather conditions, which are considered among the most challenging for pilots worldwide.