A legal resolution is approaching in a case that shocked the Jewish community in Southern California. Loay Abdelfattah Alnaji, a 53-year-old former computer science professor, has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and battery in connection with the 2023 death of Jewish demonstrator Paul Kessler, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

The fatal encounter took place in November 2023 in Thousand Oaks, northwest of Los Angeles, when pro-Palestinian Arab protesters clashed with a group of pro-Israel counter-protesters, including Kessler.

During the confrontation, Alnaji struck the 69-year-old Kessler with a megaphone. The blow caused Kessler to fall backward and hit his head on the pavement. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital the following day.

In addition to the manslaughter and battery charges, Alnaji admitted to a special allegation of inflicting great bodily injury, according to AP. He also acknowledged aggravating factors, specifically that he utilized a weapon and that the victim was particularly vulnerable.

While the maximum sentence for these charges is four years in state prison, Alnaji's defense attorney, Ron Bamieh, indicated that the court suggested a lighter sentence involving jail time and probation.

Bamieh noted that with good behavior, his client might serve approximately six months. The defense argued this remains the standard for cases where the defendant is not considered the primary aggressor in a fatal fight.

The Ventura County District Attorney’s Office, however, has expressed strong opposition to any leniency. District Attorney Erik Nasarenko insisted on a full prison commitment to reflect the gravity of the crime.

“Alnaji should be sentenced to prison for his violent behavior, and our office strongly objects to any lesser sentence. While no amount of punishment will ever fully account for the Kessler family loss, a prison commitment underscores the severity of this crime and will deter others from committing similar acts of violence," said Nasraenko.

Alnaji, who previously taught at Moorpark College, has been free on $50,000 bail since his arrest. His legal team noted that Alnaji remained at the scene following the incident and claimed to have called 911.

The final determination regarding the former professor's punishment will be made during a sentencing hearing scheduled for June 25.