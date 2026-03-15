Graffiti calling to "kill all Jews" and to "make Osama proud" was found at San Jose State University last week, ABC News 7 reported.

The antisemitic graffiti included statements that March 11 would be like September 11 and that the "goal" is the death of "5 million Jews, minimum."

The hateful message also included two Stars of David that were crossed out and ended with "Alahu Akbar."

SJSU Jewish Faculty and Staff Assoc. President Philip Heller told ABC: "What we've seen on this campus this week was words, not physical violence. We have seen physical violence in the past and my concern is that we'll see more."

University officials stated that the graffiti is under investigation.

San Jose was the site of an antisemitic attack last Sunday when two Jewish men were assaulted after they were overheard speaking Hebrew.

According to ABC, the incident occurred while the two friends were waiting for a table at a restaurant. They say three young men suddenly approached and began assaulting them. The victims believe they were targeted because they were Jewish and speaking Hebrew.

One of the men said the attackers deliberately struck their heads during the assault. Witnesses reported hearing antisemitic remarks during the confrontation, including a slur directed at Jews. Another witness said someone yelled “don’t mess with Iran," though the victims said they had no idea why that comment was made.

Both men were injured in the attack. One lost consciousness and later required stitches, while the other suffered cuts and bruises. They were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Videos from the scene reportedly show the attackers punching and kicking the two men while bystanders nearby reacted with shock and called for the violence to stop. The suspects fled before police arrived, and no arrests have been announced.

Because of the alleged antisemitic language used during the incident, the San Jose Police Department’s assault unit is treating the case as a possible hate crime while the investigation continues.