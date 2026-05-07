Representatives of 46 member states of the Council of Europe gathered in Strasbourg this week to mark “Liberation and Rescue Day," with speakers warning about rising antisemitism across Europe and calling for Holocaust remembrance to become a lasting moral responsibility.

The ceremony, held at the Council of Europe headquarters in cooperation with the French, British, German and US delegations, opened a series of international commemorations observed according to the Hebrew date marking the surrender of Nazi Germany and the end of World War II.

The initiative was founded by businessman German Zakharyayev, who has worked for years to establish the day on both the Jewish and international calendars.

Daniela Koceva, chair of the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe, said the combination of “liberation" and “rescue" reflects the deeper meaning of the commemoration.

“The vision behind this initiative is not only to mark the end of the tragedy, but also to recognize the rebuilding that followed, express gratitude to the liberators and the Righteous Among the Nations, and turn remembrance into an ongoing moral responsibility," she said.

Council of Europe official Irena Guidikova Milinova, speaking on behalf of Secretary-General Alain Berset, warned about growing hatred and polarization across Europe.

“There is an urgent need to strengthen the fight against antisemitism and all forms of hatred," she said. “The Council of Europe sees the protection of Jewish life on the continent as an inseparable part of its historical and moral mission."

Rabbi Abraham Weill, chief rabbi of Strasbourg, linked the commemoration to the recent Passover holiday, saying Liberation and Rescue Day represents not only the end of a dark chapter, but also the beginning of moral and human reflection.

“The institutions themselves do not carry conscience," he said. “Human beings give meaning to history."

US Consul General in Strasbourg Yvonne Gonzalez said the day represents “not only the end of tyranny, but also the beginning of renewal."

She said the United States continues to play an active role in combating antisemitism worldwide.

“Liberation reminds us that darkness can be defeated, but we must remain vigilant and determined," Gonzalez said. “We must continue the work of those who liberated Europe by building societies where hatred has no place."

The ceremony was opened by Rabbi Mendel Samama of Strasbourg’s Hemedt Shlomo community, who spoke about the origins and significance of the initiative.

Zakharyayev said Holocaust remembrance must carry practical meaning for future generations.

“Memory cannot remain only about pain," he said. “It is our duty to turn it into responsibility, unity and gratitude for future generations."

During the ceremony, three commemorative candles were lit by representatives of France, Britain and Germany, alongside Mathieu Mori, secretary-general of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities of the Council of Europe.

The ceremony included performances by “Le Chant Sacré," the choir of Strasbourg’s Great Synagogue.

Organizers said events marking Liberation and Rescue Day will take place this year in 25 countries, including the United States, Argentina, Sweden, Tunisia and China. The central ceremony is expected to be held at Jerusalem’s Western Wall.