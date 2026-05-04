An extensive investigation published yesterday in the British The Times reveals that Iran is systematically operating antisemitic terror networks across Europe, using social media platforms and recruiting local extremists to carry out attacks.

At the center of the activity is a terror group operating on the Telegram app under the name “Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamiya," which has been linked to a series of serious incidents, including the arson of ambulances belonging to the Hatzalah organization in London, an attempted arson attack on a synagogue in Brussels, and knife attacks in Jewish neighborhoods.

According to the report, Iranian intelligence and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) are actively working to recruit agents, primarily among dual nationals and local youth.

Iranians holding British citizenship told the newspaper that over the past year, IRGC intelligence operatives approached them in Britain, across Europe, in Turkey, and even in Iran, offering money in exchange for gathering intelligence or carrying out “violent operations." Some also reported receiving threats against their lives.

An adviser to the Speaker of the Iranian parliament told the newspaper that “not everything is initiated or directly controlled by Tehran, but may receive support once it organically takes shape," comparing this to Iranian backing of left-wing movements in the West during the Cold War.

Experts warn that the Iranian regime has for years been working to establish a “soft power" network, including charities, mosques, and educational institutions across Europe. While appearing legitimate, these bodies allegedly serve as infrastructure for incitement, radicalization, and intelligence gathering. Since October 7, Iran has significantly intensified its activities, including sponsoring anti-Israel marches and increasing surveillance of Jewish and Iranian communities in Britain.

The head of Britain’s MI5 security service confirmed that at least 20 Iran-linked terror plots have been foiled over the past year. In response to the escalation, the British government has raised the threat level to “severe," indicating that another attack is “highly likely."

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stated that he intends to advance new powers to combat terrorism, including the ability to outlaw threats posed by states and designate groups supported by them as terrorist organizations.

The implication is that anyone found to be acting on behalf of the IRGC would be subject to British national security laws, which carry significantly harsher penalties.