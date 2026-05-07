A tense and heated atmosphere erupted at the Venice Biennale as dozens of pro-Palestinian protesters staged a loud demonstration today (Thursday) outside the Israeli pavilion at the prestigious and long-running international art exhibition.

The protesters waved Palestinian flags, distributed anti-Israel flyers, and shouted “Free Palestine." Following the commotion, Israeli security guards immediately closed the pavilion, where Israel’s representative to the Biennale, Israel Prize laureate and artist Blue-Simmons Fineiro, was present at the time.

The peak of the incident came during a verbal confrontation between Israeli high-tech entrepreneur Eyal Waldman and one of the protesters. Waldman, whose daughter was murdered in the October 7 massacre, visited the pavilion and attempted to engage the demonstrators in dialogue.

In footage that went viral on social media and amassed millions of views, the two are initially seen shaking hands. However, the moment Waldman identified himself as Israeli, the Gazan protester pulled his hand away disdainfully and said: “I don’t want to put my hand in your hand."

The confrontation quickly escalated when the protester began shouting at Waldman, “You are a murderer," while additional demonstrators joined in chants supporting Gaza.

Although people at the scene urged Waldman to leave in order to prevent further escalation, he insisted on staying. Waldman is widely known in Israel and internationally for promoting coexistence and, among other things, employing Palestinian workers in the companies he founded.

This year’s Venice Biennale opened under a heavy political cloud. Alongside the daily protests outside the Israeli pavilion, several judges resigned while calling for a boycott of the Israeli and Russian pavilions.

The Israeli pavilion continues to operate under heavy security amid repeated attempts to disrupt activities at one of the world’s most important contemporary art exhibitions.