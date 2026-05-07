The Haftorah for Parshat Behar-Bechukotai, drawn from the Book of Jeremiah (16:19-17:14), delivers both a warning and a promise, a sobering reminder of the consequences of forsaking our mission alongside a stirring vision of eventual return and renewal.

The prophet Jeremiah begins by turning his gaze outward, envisioning a time when the nations of the world will come to recognize the folly of their ways. “Surely our fathers have inherited lies," they will say, acknowledging that their idols and illusions were empty (Jeremiah 16:19). G-d promises to make Himself known to the nations (16:21).

But Jeremiah then turns his attention back to the Jewish people, casting a critical eye on the false securities to which we so often cling. “Cursed is the man who trusts in man and makes flesh his strength," he declares (Jeremiah 17:5). It is a striking indictment of misplaced confidence, one that resonates powerfully in an age which prizes human ingenuity and political maneuvering above all else.

In contrast, the Haftorah extols the virtues of faith and reliance on the Divine: “Blessed is the man who trusts in the Lord, and whose trust is the Lord" (Jeremiah 17:7). The imagery that follows is both vivid and evocative: such a person is “like a tree planted by water," (17:8) whose roots stretch forth to a steady source of life itself. Even in times of drought, it does not wither.

This is not merely poetic flourish. It is a profound statement about resilience, about the ability to endure and even thrive amid adversity when one’s foundations are properly rooted. And it is here that the connection to Parshat Behar-Bechukotai becomes unmistakable.

The Torah portion lays out, in stark and unflinching terms, the covenantal framework that governs the relationship between G-d and Israel. Blessings follow obedience; calamity follows betrayal. Exile, perhaps the most painful of all punishments, is depicted not as a random occurrence but as a direct consequence of national failure.

And yet, even in the depths of rebuke, there is hope.

For just as the land is central to the punishments described in Bechukotai - “Then shall the land be appeased for its Sabbaths" (Leviticus 26:34) - so too is it central to the promise of redemption. The Haftorah reinforces this point with remarkable clarity.

But perhaps the most poignant moment comes in the Haftorah’s closing plea: “Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved" (Jeremiah 17:14).

It is a verse that speaks to both the individual and the collective, to the personal struggles we each endure and to the national challenges we face as a people. It is a recognition that, for all our accomplishments, there are wounds that cannot be healed through human effort alone.

In our own day, as Israel confronts threats on multiple fronts and Diaspora communities grapple with rising hostility, the words of Jeremiah ring with renewed urgency. The temptation to rely solely on military might, political alliances or technological prowess is strong. And indeed, these are essential tools for survival in a dangerous world.

But the Haftorah reminds us that they are not enough.

Without a deeper anchoring in our values, without a reaffirmation of who we are and what we stand for, even the most impressive achievements can prove fleeting. Like the man who trusts in flesh, we risk becoming unmoored, vulnerable to the shifting winds of circumstance.

Conversely, by grounding ourselves in faith, by embracing the covenant that has sustained us through millennia, we can draw upon a wellspring of strength that no external force can extinguish.

That, ultimately, is the enduring message of the Haftorah of Behar-Bechukotai.

It is a call to return to ourselves and to place our faith in G-d. For in doing so, we do not merely secure our existence.

We redeem our past and give purpose to our future.