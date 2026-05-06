Israeli President Issaac Herzog on Wednesday will begin his official visit to Central America in Panama.

Upon arrival, the President will tour the Panama Canal, accompanied by Panama’s Foreign Minister Javier Martínez-Acha Vásquez.

Later, President Herzog will be received by the President José Raúl Mulino of Panama at an official ceremony at the Presidential Palace, after which the two leaders will hold a diplomatic meeting.

Later, President Herzog will meet with Jewish school children and with leaders of the Jewish community in Panama.

At the conclusion of the schedule, President Herzog and his wife will depart for the continuation of their official visit to Costa Rica.