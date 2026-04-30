The fight against youth crime and the migrant youth gang SSQ, which has been making headlines in recent days following a series of harsh incidents, is escalating.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir contacted Shin Bet Director David Zini on Wednesday and requested the agency's capabilities to eradicate the phenomenon.

In a conversation with the director, the minister stressed that despite the police's efforts, additional means are needed to stop the gang. "We launched an all-out war, and we need more force for this war," Ben-Gvir claimed. "The police are doing everything they can, but we need to uproot it."

The request from the Shin Bet follows an aggressive statement by Ben-Gvir on Tuesday, in which he addressed the scenes of youth engaging in extreme violence. According to the minister, the phenomenon is unbearable and demands a heavy hand. "We will restore peace-of-mind to parents. Whoever hurts citizens will face the heavy hand of the police and pay a heavy price."