The European Jewish Association (EJA) honored U.S. Ambassador to Belgium Bill White with the prestigious EJA King David Award.

The award is an honor presented to leaders and organizations demonstrating exceptional support for Jewish communities, combating antisemitism, and fostering solidarity with Israel, with recent recipients including Boris Johnson, Roberta Metsola, and Chelsea Football Club.

The award was presented at EJA’s Annual Conference in Brussels, recognizing his outspoken defense of Jewish religious freedoms and his firm stance against antisemitism, as more than 100 Jewish leaders, policymakers and diplomats gathered to address the escalating crisis facing Jewish communities across Europe. Central to the conference agenda is the proposal to establish a Special Protected Minority Status for Jews in Europe, aimed at ensuring long-term legal, cultural and security protections.

The choice of Ambassador White comes in the wake of a highly public dispute between the United States and Belgian authorities over legal actions targeting Jewish religious practices. Ambassador White publicly challenged Belgian officials and called for the charges to be dropped, warning that such moves represent a direct threat to Jewish freedom of religion and a dangerous precedent for Jewish life across Europe. His stance, taken amid rising antisemitism and a surge of violent attacks on Jewish communities, positioned him as a rare and prominent voice willing to confront government actions seen as undermining fundamental rights.

Accepting the award, Ambassador White said: "From my very first meetings with Belgium’s Jewish community, I heard a deeply troubling message: ‘We don’t feel safe anymore.’ That is unacceptable. No one should feel they don’t belong in their own country. The attacks are real, the threats are real and they demand action. The United States stands with Jewish communities unequivocally. Defending the right of Jews to live openly and practice their traditions, including circumcision, is not political, it is a matter of principle and a fundamental freedom that must be protected."

EJA Chairman Rabbi Menachem Margolin warned that Jewish communities can no longer rely on shifting political landscapes for their security.

"Our future is in someone else’s hands," he said, pointing to the instability created by changing governments and inconsistent policies toward Jewish life across Europe. He added that the conference aims to create "a new reality for European Jews. one that is not dependent on whichever government is in power, through the establishment of a protected minority framework enshrined in law and practice."

Earlier in the day, U.S. Special Envoy to Monitor and Combat Antisemitism, Ambassador Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun, addressed the conference, warning of the growing normalization of antisemitism and the urgent need for decisive international action.

Ambassador Rabbi Yehuda Kaploun said: "Combating antisemitism requires clear policy, coordination, and sustained government action. From day one, this administration has made religious freedom and the fight against antisemitism a priority, mobilizing agencies and working with international partners to strengthen protection for Jewish communities."

"We are already seeing results - including enhanced security measures and counter-terror cooperation that have helped prevent attacks. But the challenge remains significant. Despite increased resources, antisemitism continues to rise, and one of the key reasons is a lack of unified strategy. To be effective, governments and communities must act in coordination, focus on the most impactful measures, and ensure that the fight against antisemitism is consistent, targeted, and decisive."

Ambassador Kaploun also emphasized that the US State Department appreciates Rabbi Margolin’s leadership and EJA’s resolve and will continue working together to eradicate antisemitism in Europe.

His address formed part of a broader discussion on the future of Jewish life in Europe, including rising threats on campuses, in public spaces, and within political discourse. Conference participants repeatedly stressed that current frameworks are failing to adequately protect Jewish communities.