IDF troops on Tuesday identified an armed Hamas terrorist cell that operated in proximity to the troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip, posing an imminent threat.

Following the identification, the troops eliminated the armed terrorist cell in order to remove the threat.

In an additional incident on Tuesday, IDF troops operating in the northern Gaza Strip identified terrorists carrying out suspicious activity on the ground in the area of the Yellow Line, and continued to approach the troops, posing an imminent threat.

Following the identification, the Israeli Air Force struck and eliminated one of the terrorists. Subsequently, another terrorist was eliminated while fleeing the scene.

The IDF stressed that "prior to the strikes, steps were taken to mitigate the risk of harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and aerial surveillance."

"IDF troops in the Southern Command remain deployed in accordance with the ceasefire agreement and will continue to operate to remove any immediate threat."