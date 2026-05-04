Since the October 7th Massacre, many have been warning of a much worse scenario in Judea and Samaria, with battalions of armed Palestinian Authority terrorists storming not only the communities in the area, but also towns and cities on the seam line and beyond.

A study by the Regavim movement examined the nature of the PA's armed forces based on the types of armament and training they receive. As expected, they are far beyond being a police force, but an army in every sense.

Moriah Michaeli, the director of the movement's research department, explains the findings in an interview with Arutz Sheva-Israel National News. She stresses that the reality in communities such as Ofra and Beit El is no more dangerous than that in Kfar Saba or Be'er Sheva, and even vice versa, for if we just listen to remarks made by Palestinian Arabs, we will discover that their calls are to return to Acre, Haifa, and Ashdod.

"Part of the study was to listen to what they say, and they say that they want to reach Haifa and Acre. The PA forces publish songs every Friday, and every Friday they are dedicated to one of the cities. They aren't about Ariel or Ma'ale Adumim, but rather Jaffa, Acre, Haifa, Be'er Sheva, and Jerusalem. They plan to get there. That's what they will do on D-day. They aim to reach Tel Aviv," she says, and notes that that is the reason the forces practice diving. There is no sea in Judea and Samaria, and the only reason for such exercises is their aspiration to reach the coastal cities.

Michaeli also shares that recently, PA security force members were caught attempting to smuggle weapons and ammunition between two police stations in Jenin, and diving bags were found on them. "What does Jenin have to do with diving bags? The answer is not that they plan on diving in the sewers to get between communities... but rather, they eye Tel Aviv, Jaffa, Haifa, and Acre."

Regarding the armed Palestinian Authority forces training, Michaeli notes the numerical data revealed in the study, according to which approximately 65,000 individuals are on the payroll, "Between 45,000 and 60,000 are armed operatives in the PA police, but this is not a police force, because the ratio of police is different. In the State of Israel, there is a ratio of three police officers for every thousand people. However, in the PA, there are between 13 and 24 officers per 1000 people. These are not police numbers; these are not forces to protect offices or to defend the Mukataa (PA headquarters) and direct traffic. These are military numbers."

Michaeli further notes that these numbers refer only to members of the official PA forces who possess weapons approved by Israel within the framework of the Oslo Accords and not the others who will storm the communities wearing flip-flops when the day comes, and not the illegal weapons workshops across Judea and Samaria. "We hear about weapons shipments being caught, and this is indeed severe, but it's nothing compared to what the PA can and intends to do on D-day," she says, noting that while Israeli forces operate against the various terrorist organizations, the largest terror organization, the Palestinian Authority, is ignored.

Michaeli expands on the training exercises conducted by the PA forces: "We exposed special units created by the PA, including one called 'Unit 101', which is a clear hint in Israel's direction. The unit specializes in urban warfare, infiltrating buildings, and tactical skydiving. No police force trains in tactical skydiving, and no police force trains with an hourglass counting down to the invasion of cities and communities."

She also tells about the unit that trains for fast raids on sport motorcycles and shooting in motion, "Not something that an average cop needs...", as well as a special unit specializing in night-time combat in complete darkness without a trace.

The training sessions that are under surveillance and observation take place near Jericho, but beyond that, "the exercises are held around the world. There are exercises in Jordan under US and European supervision. There, the exercises are simpler and less military. However, there are military academies in Pakistan and Russia where officers undergo long-term training and return as decorated officers trained in commanding and controlling regular units, conventional warfare, and the use of artillery and tanks. Their graduates complete a degree in military science, making them professional military ranks for all intents and purposes."

She says that under the same framework, PA diving and naval commando training is held in Pakistan, parachuting training is held in Italy, and classic warfare training is held in Algeria.

Regarding tank and artillery training, Michaeli noted that, for now, the equipment is not in their possession, but they are preparing either to receive it or to seize Israeli equipment and operate such systems.

Michaeli added that many believe official Israel is aware of the data and the threat, but the experience of October 7th shows that even when there is a threat right along the border, it is not certain that the security systems are aware of it or act against it. Asked whether decision-makers have addressed the findings of the research, Michaeli said that MK Avigdor Liberman delivered a strong and precise speech in the Knesset plenary following the information. In contrast, members of the coalition responded in various ways, not all of which she could elaborate on.

She also said that field commanders have been requesting the report in order to better understand the adversary they face and learn about its capabilities, adding that such a report, in her view, should have been widely discussed across Knesset committees.