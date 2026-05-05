Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu addressed the court at the opening of his testimony on Tuesday afternoon, describing the timing of the proceedings as “absurd" given the current security and diplomatic pressures he is facing.

Netanyahu outlined his packed schedule over the past 24 hours, which included extensive security and diplomatic activity.

“In the last 24 hours, I spoke with four heads of state-among them President Trump, and you can imagine about what," Netanyahu said at the start of his remarks. He added that he had also spoken with the director-general of the Peace Council regarding developments in Gaza, where, according to him, “an interesting development is unfolding."

The prime minister emphasized that, alongside his international engagements, he also held three meetings with Israel’s top security leadership. Through his remarks, he sought to highlight the difficulty of allocating time to legal proceedings amid ongoing war conditions and regional tensions.

Concluding his statement, Netanyahu questioned the priorities reflected in the court’s scheduling. “Now we are taking three hours to discuss how I responded to a headline?" he asked those present in the courtroom.