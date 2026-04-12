The prosecutor's office announced on Sunday that it does not oppose Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request not to testify this week in the cases against him.

This being said, the prosecution stated that his request not to testify the following week would be examined separately.

Last Friday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s defense attorney, Amit Hadad, filed a request to cancel his testimony, citing “classified security and diplomatic reasons related, by their nature, to dramatic events that have taken place in the State of Israel and across the Middle East in recent times. The Prime Minister will not be able to testify in the proceedings for at least the next two weeks."

The request further stated: “A sealed envelope containing the classified reasoning was delivered today by a special courier to representatives of the prosecution and will be submitted to the court registry on Sunday morning. The defense will make efforts to fill as many of the scheduled hearing days as possible with the testimony of other defense witnesses and will update on these efforts at the beginning of the week."