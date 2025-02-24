Kemi Badenoch, British opposition leader and chairman of the country's Conservative party, has demanded an investigation into whether the BBC paid money to the Hamas terror group, the Daily Mail reported.

Badenoch's demand follows the revelation that the son of a Hamas Deputy Minister of Agriculture participated in its documentary.

The film aimed to portray the perspective of three children in Gaza during the war. The narrator, Abdullah Al-Yazouri, aged 14, turned out to be the son of Ayman Al-Yazouri, the Deputy Minister of Agriculture.

Badenoch stressed that BBC's portrayal was not an "isolated incident," and a review is needed to eliminate the channel's "systemic and institutional bias against Israel."

She also threatened to pull her party's support for the license fee if "serious action" is not taken.

In their apology, BBC stated that they were "not informed by the independent producers" about the narrator's family connection to the Hamas terror group.

"Since the transmission of our documentary on Gaza, the BBC has become aware of the family connections of the film’s narrator, a child called Abdullah," the statement read.

"We’ve promised our audiences the highest standards of transparency, so it is only right that as a result of this new information, we add some more detail to the film before its retransmission. We apologise for the omission of that detail from the original film."