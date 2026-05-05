Recent assessments from the United States intelligence community indicate that Tehran’s path toward a nuclear weapon has not been significantly altered by recent hostilities, Reuters reported on Monday.

According to three sources familiar with the data, the "breakout time" for the Islamic Republic remains estimated at nine months to a year, the same timeline established following the joint US-Israeli strikes of last summer.

This evaluation persists despite the recent military campaign, a primary goal of which was the permanent neutralization of the Iranian nuclear threat. While Israel has successfully targeted specific nuclear facilities, the broader American-led effort has largely concentrated on conventional military infrastructure and the regime’s industrial base, according to Reuters.

Experts suggest that the stagnant timeline is a result of Iran retaining its stockpile of highly enriched uranium (HEU). While "Operation Midnight Hammer" and "Operation Epic Fury" successfully damaged known enrichment sites like Natanz and Fordow, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) warns that the regime still possesses enough material for approximately ten bombs if further refined.

Current intelligence suggests much of this material is hidden within deep underground fortifications, specifically at the Isfahan Nuclear Research Center. These "deeply buried" sites present a challenge for standard munitions, leading some US officials to consider high-risk ground operations to seize or destroy the HEU.

Within the Trump administration, the focus remains on total prevention. White House spokeswoman Olivia Wales emphasized the President's resolve, stating, “While Operation Midnight Hammer obliterated Iran’s nuclear facilities, Operation Epic Fury built on this success by decimating Iran’s defense industrial base that they once leveraged as a protective shield around their pursuit of a nuclear weapon. President Trump has long been clear that Iran can never have a nuclear weapon - and he does not bluff."

Vice President JD Vance echoed this sentiment, asserting that the mission's core objective is to ensure "Iran can never be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon."