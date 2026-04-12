Detectives from the Tel Aviv District Major Crimes Unit arrested four suspects this morning (Sunday) on suspicion of involvement in the 2019 murder of the teenager Evyatar Azarzar z"l, following a breakthrough in the investigation.

The four will later today be brought before a court for a hearing on the police request to extend their detention.

According to a report by Channel 13 News, some of the suspects have already served prison sentences for other crimes they committed and are well known to law enforcement authorities.

Last Thursday it was reported that a breakthrough had been made in the investigation, and the court imposed a gag order on all details of the investigation and on the new information that led to the development.

Azarzar’s body was discovered in December 2019 in a pit near the cemetery at the Morasha Junction, riddled with bullets. He was an 18-year-old resident of Bnei Brak at the time of his death.

The discovery came after about three weeks of intensive searches following his disappearance. His body was found by a volunteer from the ZAKA jeep unit.

According to the suspicion that has been examined since the murder, Azarzar, who had been studying in a yeshiva just a few months earlier, fell victim to a “honey trap" setup.

Criminal elements he was likely in contact with allegedly lured him to a secluded area at the Morasha Junction, where the assassins were waiting and shot him at close range.

A motorcycle was also found at the scene, and the main assessment of investigators has been that the murder was carried out in the context of a criminal dispute.