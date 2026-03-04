השיחה עם הטייס דובר צה"ל

Israel Air Force commander, Major General Tomer Bar, spoke on Wednesday with the Adir (F-35I) pilot who, for the first time, shot down an Iranian fighter jet while flying over Tehran.

The shootdown occurred this morning when an Israeli Air Force Adir jet intercepted and destroyed an Iranian YAK-130 fighter over the Iranian capital.

In conversation, Bar told the pilot: "This historic shootdown over Tehran’s skies is a testament to the strength of Israel's Air Force and your personal determination. You have received a solid foundation, I see it, and you coordinated closely with the other pilots in the formation. I’m truly proud of all of you."

He added, "The war continues. Return safely, rest a little-the next mission is already waiting for you."

According to the IDF, this is an unprecedented event-the first time in the world that a manned fighter jet has been shot down by an F-35. Until now, the aircraft’s combat record included only the downing of drones and cruise missiles.

The last time the Israeli Air Force shot down an enemy fighter jet was on November 24, 1985, during an aerial battle over Lebanon, when an Israeli F-15 “Baz" shot down two Syrian MiG-23s.