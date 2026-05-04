Rabbi Yigal Cohen, a member of the Chief Rabbinate Council, called on the public to refrain from going up to Meron on Lag Ba'omer, warning of a tangible risk to visitors' lives.

"Dear brothers and sisters, there is a great mitzvah to go up to Meron, to Rabbi Shimon bar Yochai - but not if it involves risking lives," Rabbi Cohen said in a video message. "Understand, my dear ones: Our enemies are waiting for large gatherings there, with crowds of people, in order to strike. This is a real danger to life."

Rabbi Cohen stressed that he supports the recommendations of security officials warning against visiting Meron on Lag Ba'omer this year.

"I am not an expert in security, but there are security professionals, the IDF, who are responsible for the safety of the people of Israel, and they are telling you: There is a danger to life in going up to the mountain on this day, unfortunately, because they are waiting for us - our enemies are waiting for us. Please, protect your lives."

The call follows a government decision to restrict the Meron celebration this year due to security concerns, as well as other rabbinical voices urging the public to avoid traveling to the site.