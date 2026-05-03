Police announced preparations for the cancellation of the traditional Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai Lag B'Omer celebration in Meron, following Home Front Command directives and a decision by the Prime Minister due to the security situation.

As part of the preparations, the following roads and sections will be closed today: the Ein Zeitim Junction on Highway 89, the Gush Halav Junction on Highway 89, the Sifsufa Junction on Highway 89, and the Parod Junction on Highway 866.

Additional roads will be closed tomorrow, and all blocked sections are expected to reopen to the general public on May 6, after Lag B'Omer. Police also stated that residents of Meron will be allowed access through the closed sections upon presentation of an ID card.