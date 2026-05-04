A new enlistment cycle of the Hashmonaim Brigade, the IDF’s newly established haredi combat unit, began today (Sunday). For Sergeant Reuven, a young squad commander in the brigade, the day represents both a personal and national full circle.

Just a year ago, he stood in the very same place-excited and apprehensive-as part of the brigade’s second cohort, created to provide a framework for haredi young men seeking meaningful combat service while maintaining their unique religious lifestyle.

“I enlisted a year ago in the Hashmonaim Brigade, went through combat training, and after eight months completed a squad commanders course and took part in operational activity," Reuven recalls. His rapid progression reflects both commitment and opportunity within the unit.

For him, military service has been a process of personal growth. “I found a wonderful, serious place that helped me develop in every way-fear of Heaven, diligence, discipline. Thank God, I’m standing here a year after I arrived at the recruitment base, and I’m the one leading the next training cycle."

The transition from yeshiva life to military service was not simple, and Reuven speaks openly about the decision. “I studied seriously, but I wasn’t someone who learned all day in full-time study. I felt I wanted to defend the people of Israel and contribute."

Before enlisting, he consulted leading rabbis. “I went to my rabbis, I asked for guidance, and thank God they gave me their blessing."

One of the key developments in the current cycle is the presence of haredi commanders like Reuven, who serve as role models for new recruits. In earlier cycles, most of the command staff came from the religious Zionist sector.

He stresses the importance of leadership that understands the recruits’ background. “A haredi commander who understands the world, the challenges, and the nuances is very significant. A haredi soldier wants to feel at home, like in yeshiva, like in a family. The more commanders who understand him, the more meaningful it is."

Reuven says his goal is to show that military service can strengthen religious identity rather than weaken it. “They are coming to a very good place, where they are cared for, and they will leave with stronger fear of Heaven and a deeper connection to Torah and Jewish identity."

Now, as he stands in front of the new recruits, his message is simple: “They should be calm-they are coming to a very good place."