חטיבת החשמונאים בפעולה צילום: דובר צה"ל

A special recruitment day for the haredi public to be held today (Sunday) for units that combine combat service with strict observance of a religious lifestyle.

One of the central frameworks is the Hashmonaim Brigade, the first haredi brigade in the IDF, which operated during the war in the Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria sectors. Recently, its forces completed raids in the western sector of Lebanon.

The brigade operates an independent training base that includes squad commander courses, medic training, and technological specializations such as drone operation. In recent weeks, it also completed its first officer training cycle tailored for haredi servicemen.

Netzach Yehuda combat soldier IDF Spokesman

At the same time, recruitment will continue for the veteran Netzach Yehuda Battalion, which has demonstrated its operational capabilities in the elimination of hundreds of terrorists. Training for fighters in the battalion lasts approximately eight months and grants Rifleman 07 certification.

Another track open to recruits is the Hetz Company, operating under the Paratroopers Brigade. Fighters in this unit operate simultaneously in four sectors and, during Operation Roaring Lion, held the “yellow line" in Gaza.