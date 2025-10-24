Israeli satirical television show “Eretz Nehederet”, which aired its season premiere on Wednesday, featured a sketch mocking Swedish activist Greta Thunberg’s attempts to breach Israel’s naval blockade on Gaza by participating in two flotillas to Gaza, which were intercepted by Israeli forces.

The sketch shows Thunberg, on her way to Gaza, learning there is a ceasefire and becoming angry about it saying, “What? They signed a ceasefire after we demanded a ceasefire? How dare they?”

Her companions aboard the flotilla suggest they help other oppressed people, such as Uyghurs in China or Christians in Nigeria, but Thunberg says he is not interested upon learning there no Jews are involved.

Later in the sketch, Thunberg and her companions perk up when seeing Gazans being shot on shore, but decide not do to anything upon learning it is Hamas that is doing the killing.