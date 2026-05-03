The State Attorney’s Office filed indictments with the Jerusalem District Court against Majed Halayla (31), Mohammed Sabah (22), Omar Abu al-Amal (26), and a 16-year-old minor.

The defendants are accused of operating as part of a cell inspired by the ISIS terrorist organization and of planning attacks against Israeli targets.

According to the indictments, the defendants were exposed to extremist terrorist content, including violent videos and instructions for manufacturing explosive devices. Some members of the cell even formally joined the organization and worked to recruit additional members while developing a deep identification with its goals.

The defendants conspired to carry out shooting attacks, vehicular ramming attacks, and the use of explosive devices in the Damascus Gate area of Jerusalem and in Kiryat Arba.

They also gathered intelligence on potential targets, studied how to use weapons, and even planned to conduct military-style training in preparation for carrying out the attacks.

Members of the cell held regular meetings in which they watched ISIS content and learned methods for carrying out complex attacks. Some of the defendants also received practical instruction in manufacturing explosive devices and physically examined security infrastructure at various locations.

The defendants are charged with serious offenses, including membership in a terrorist organization, recruiting members for a terrorist organization, and preparing and conspiring to commit acts of terrorism. The prosecution has requested that the court order all those involved to remain in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings against them.