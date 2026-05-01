Iran has presented a revised proposal to the United States aimed at ending the ongoing conflict, signaling a degree of flexibility as it seeks to resume negotiations that have weighed heavily on its economy, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

According to individuals briefed on the proposal, Tehran has shifted its position by suggesting that discussions on conditions for reopening the Strait of Hormuz could proceed in parallel with US commitments to halt military actions and lift its blockade on Iranian ports.

Previously, Iran had insisted that the US first end its blockade and agree on terms to conclude the war before addressing broader issues.

The updated proposal also outlines a framework in which Iran’s nuclear program would be discussed in exchange for relief from US sanctions, according to WSJ.

Iran has reportedly conveyed through mediators that it is prepared to enter talks in Pakistan as early as next week, contingent on a positive response from Washington.

Iranian state media confirmed the submission of the proposal and indicated Tehran’s willingness to return to diplomacy, provided that the US moderates its rhetoric. Iran’s Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to requests for further details, while the White House declined to elaborate.

“We do not detail private diplomatic conversations. President Trump has been clear that Iran can never possess a nuclear weapon, and negotiations continue to ensure the short- and long-term national security of the United States," said White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly.

President Donald Trump addressed the updated Iranian proposal on Friday, telling reporters he is not satisfied with it while expressing doubts a deal could ultimately be reached.

“They want to make a deal," Trump said, adding, “I’m not satisfied with it."

He did not spell out precisely what in Iran’s latest document he could not accept, going on to suggest officials in Tehran may never come around to a negotiated settlement to the war.

“They’ve made strides, but I’m not sure if they ever get there," Trump said, describing “tremendous discord" among Iran’s leaders.

On Thursday, Trump told reporters that Iran is "dying to make a deal," adding that "hopefully it can be worked out very soon."

Asked about the future of negotiations, Trump replied, "Nobody knows what the talks are except myself and a couple of other people."

Trump stressed, “The bottom line is for this world, for our country, but certainly for Israel, the Middle East and Europe, much closer, you cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon."

Trump last weekend cancelled a visit by his envoys to Islamabad for talks with Iran. On Wednesday, he told reporters that efforts to bring an end to the war with Iran are continuing through telephone conversations rather than in-person meetings.

“We have talks, we’re having talks with them now, and we’re not flying anymore with 18-hour flights every time we want to see a piece of paper," the president said.

“We’re doing it telephonically, and it’s very nice. I make a call, or I have my people make a call, and you know the answer in 15 - I always like face to face, you know, I consider it better," he continued. “But when you have to fly 18 hours every time you want to have a meeting, and you know what the meeting is all about, and you know they’re going to give you a piece of paper that you don’t like before you even leave, it’s ridiculous, and they’ve come a long way."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)