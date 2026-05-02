Over the course of Saturday, the IDF struck numerous terrorist infrastructure sites and eliminated terrorists operating adjacent to IDF soldiers in southern Lebanon.

In the strikes, approximately 70 military structures and approximately 50 Hezbollah infrastructure sites were dismantled across several areas.

Among the targets struck were command centers used by Hezbollah terrorists, a weapons storage facility, military structures, and additional terrorist infrastructure that were used by Hezbollah terrorists to advance terrorist activities against IDF soldiers and the State of Israel.

A short while ago, the Israeli Air Force successfully intercepted a rocket launched toward IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.

In several additional incidents today (Saturday), Hezbollah launched rockets and explosive drones that fell near the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon. No IDF injuries were reported.

No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol.

"The IDF will continue to operate against threats directed at Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers, in accordance with directives from the political echelon," a statement stressed.