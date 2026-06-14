עימות מחוץ לוועידת ערוץ 7 בלונדון ערוץ 7

Dozens of pro-Palestinian activists demonstrated on Sunday outside the Arutz Sheva Conference held as part of the IMP Real Estate Convention in London.

The protesters carried signs and voiced slogans opposing the State of Israel near the conference venue.

In response, dozens of Israel supporters gathered at the site, waving Israeli flags and expressing support for the country.

Large police forces were deployed in the area in an effort to prevent clashes and maintain public order. As part of the security arrangements, a police helicopter was also seen overhead, assisting in monitoring the situation.

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: ערוץ 7

credit: ערוץ 7