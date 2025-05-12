תיעוד: חרדי שריסס מצלמות אבטחה במירון - נעצר דוברות המשטרה

A 19-year-old resident of Jerusalem has been arrested and indicted on charges of vandalizing critical security and rescue infrastructure near the tomb of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai (Rashbi) in Meron.

The arrest occurred days before the annual Lag Ba'omer event, expected to draw hundreds of thousands of participants.

According to the indictment, the suspect carried out a series of deliberate acts of vandalism aimed at disrupting the operation of safety and emergency systems set up for the pilgrimage.

Some of the graffiti Credit: Police spokesperson

Over recent weeks, police in the Northern District received multiple complaints of damage to safety installations in the Meron area.

Among other things, the suspect allegedly sprayed black paint over numerous surveillance cameras, defaced walls along the "Kohanim" path with hostile graffiti, and in one incident, cut cables and caused substantial damage to control and monitoring equipment valued at tens of thousands of shekels.

Upon receipt of the complaints, police opened an intensive investigation, at the end of which the suspect was identified. At the end of last month, the suspect was found hiding in a storage facility in the city of Tzfat, and was promptly arrested.

In addition to filing serious charges, the police have requested that the suspect be held in custody until the conclusion of legal proceedings.

Parallel to filing the indictment, police have requested that the court extend the suspect's arrest until the completion of legal proceedings against him.