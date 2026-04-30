As school buses made their way to pick up children living in the Galilee Panhandle and transport them to schools on Thursday morning, interceptions were see overhead.

No sirens sounded.

Initial reports estimated that the interceptors were launched towards aerial targets threatening IDF soldiers in Lebanon.

Later, the IDF confirmed: "A short while ago, an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target that was identified in the area in which IDF soldiers are operating in southern Lebanon. The results of the interception are under review."

"The target did not cross into Israeli territory. No sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol."