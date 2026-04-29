Adv. Marc Zell, Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel and Vice President and General Counsel of Republicans Overseas Inc., issued a series of sharp remarks this week on Iran, U.S. politics, U.S.-Israel relations, and the political influence of American citizens living in Israel.

Addressing the ongoing nuclear negotiations with Iran, Zell argued that Tehran is deliberately attempting to drag out talks in hopes of weakening President Donald Trump politically ahead of the November midterm elections.

“Iran's strategy is transparent - delay, stall, and wait for Trump to face political headwinds before November," Zell said.

He emphasized that Washington’s core position remains unchanged: “The red line has not moved: Iran will never have a nuclear weapon."

According to Zell, Iran’s efforts to separate tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz from the nuclear negotiations are merely a tactic aimed at buying time.

“Iran's attempt to separate the Hormuz issue from the nuclear issue is a stalling tactic that Washington will not fall for," he stated, warning that if diplomacy fails, military action may become inevitable.

“If Iran refuses to move - a renewed military operation is the only option," Zell added.

Turning to domestic American politics, Zell stressed the importance of the upcoming November midterm elections for Republicans, noting the party’s narrow control of the House of Representatives.

“The November midterms are critical - the Republican majority in the House is razor-thin," he said.

Zell argued that Trump must demonstrate decisive leadership on foreign policy before voters head to the polls.

“Trump needs to bring the war to a successful conclusion before then," he said.

He also sharply condemned the recent assassination attempt against Trump, blaming political rhetoric from Democrats for creating a dangerous atmosphere.

“The latest assassination attempt against Trump is the result of years of Democratic incitement - and it must stop," Zell declared.

Discussing ties between Israel and the United States, Zell described the relationship as one of equal strategic partnership rather than dependency.

“Israel and America are partners - neither leading nor being led," he said.

He praised the level of military and intelligence coordination between the two allies, calling it historically unprecedented.

“The military and intelligence cooperation between them is unprecedented in history," Zell noted.

At the same time, he acknowledged challenges facing Israel’s image among parts of the American public, particularly amid political polarization and ongoing regional conflicts.

“Israel's standing with the American public needs strengthening, but we have come back from worse before - and I am personally working to change that," he said.

Zell also highlighted the political significance of American citizens residing in Israel, describing them as a potentially decisive voting bloc in the upcoming elections.

“Over 500,000 American citizens live in Israel - more than the voting population of 10 U.S. states," he said.

According to Zell, mobilizing these voters could have a substantial impact not only on American politics but also on the future of the U.S.-Israel alliance.

“Their registration and vote in November can shape the future of both Israel and the United States," he said.

Zell concluded by emphasizing his leadership role in efforts to encourage voter participation among Americans living in Israel.

“I lead the effort to mobilize this community," he stated.