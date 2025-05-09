Jewish Republican Congressman Randy Fine (Florida), elected about a month ago, posted yesterday (Thursday) on X the special mezuzah at the entrance to his Capitol office, designed in the shape of a "Hebrew Hammer" - reflecting his self-description as a determined fighter against antisemitism.

Fine, known as a strong supporter of Israel, shared a picture of the mezuzah on his X account, writing: "Seemed like a good day to post the mezuzzah... I think it's appropriate." The post came the day after antisemitic riots at Columbia University, which Fine addressed sharply in another post: "Every one of these Muslim Terror Raggies needs to be expelled and -- if not a citizen -- deported."

"Randy Fine is one of the proudest Jewish politicians in the American government, and placing this unique mezuzah in his office is an important symbolic act," said Attorney Marc Zell, Chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel and Vice President & General Counsel, Republicans Overseas Inc. "As we witness a concerning rise in antisemitism, it is crucial for Jewish public officials to demonstrate pride in their identity and heritage. Fine, who chose the 'Hebrew Hammer' symbol, sends a strong message - that Jews will not bow down in the face of hatred."