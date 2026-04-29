Switzerland’s lower house of parliament has rejected a proposal calling for the recognition of a Palestinian state, arguing that current conditions do not support such a move.

Swissinfo reports that lawmakers voted 116 to 66, with 11 abstentions, siding with the recommendation of the parliamentary foreign affairs committee. The committee stated that Palestine does not currently meet the necessary conditions for recognition, pointing in particular to the absence of a functioning and independent government.

Supporters of the motion - mainly from left-wing parties - argued that recognizing Palestine would strengthen international efforts toward a two-state solution and counter what they described as Israeli annexation policies. They noted that a majority of UN member states already recognize Palestine.

Opponents maintained that official recognition could undermine Switzerland’s neutrality and weaken its traditional role as a mediator in Middle East diplomacy.

Switzerland continues to officially support a two-state solution based on international law and the 1967 borders, but the government has repeatedly stated that recognition of Palestine should come as part of a broader negotiated peace agreement with Israel.