Attorney Yonatan Yakubovich, director of the Israeli Immigration Policy Center, commented on 103FM on statements he made the day before (Monday), in which he said that “the gang of infiltrators’ children that is terrorizing Tel Aviv is only the tip of the iceberg."

According to Yakubovich, “Although I estimate that a large portion of the children of infiltrators are not involved in these groups, what we are seeing now is just the beginning. There was a time when it could have been eradicated. Now we need to reduce it and prevent it from getting worse."

He added: “We are talking about a small group, because most of the children are of elementary school age. They have not yet reached the age of the serious criminal activity we are seeing now."