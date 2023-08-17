The restaurant in Akko (Acre)
Police spokesperson

An infiltrator was indicted Thursday morning after being caught earlier this week with a knife.

In the incident a few days ago, the suspect was arrested at the entrance to the Acre (Akko) train station, after he was found to have a knife on his person.

Alongside the indictment, police are requesting that the court order the suspect remain under arrest until the completion of proceedings against him.

On Wednesday, the regional police commander signed an administrative order closing the restaurant which employed the suspect illegally.

Under the police order, the restaurant will remain closed for a period of 14 days.