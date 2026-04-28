האמא מבקשת להתפלל לרפואת בנה ללא קרדיט

Chava, the mother of a soldier seriously wounded in an explosive drone attack in Lebanon, issued a public appeal asking for support and prayers for her son’s recovery.

In a video shared on social media from the hospital, she spoke emotionally about her son, Eliav, who was critically injured in the incident. “I turn to you because my son was wounded yesterday in Lebanon, sustainng a severe injury. Please pray for Eliav, son of Chava," she said.

She called on the public to take on meaningful personal acts in his merit. “I ask you, just as he acted beyond the ordinary, please do something beyond the ordinary yourselves - something difficult for you. Whether it’s in modesty, observing Shabbat, or forgiving someone who hurt you. Please, do what you can for him. With God’s help, I will bring good news."

Eliav was wounded during an operational mission when an explosive drone launched by Hezbollah detonated. In the same incident, Sergeant Idan Fooks was killed, and several other soldiers were injured.