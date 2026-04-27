The Southern District Prosecutor’s Office has filed a severe indictment against a 34-year-old Lod resident, Maor Zerach, accused of murdering his seven-week-old son in Dimona. According to the indictment, the suspect allegedly carried out repeated and calculated acts of violence against the infant from the time of his birth, culminating in the child’s death.

The baby was born in early February 2026. Following a dispute between the parents, the mother relocated to her parents’ home in Dimona, where Zerach later joined her. Prosecutors allege that during this period, the defendant systematically assaulted the infant while ensuring his actions went unnoticed. The abuse reportedly included striking the baby, choking him to the point of unconsciousness, and violently shaking him.

The fatal incident occurred on the night of March 24-25, when, according to the charges, the accused intensified the assault, choking and shaking the infant until he stopped breathing. Only afterward did he attempt resuscitation and call for help.

The child was evacuated in critical condition to Soroka Medical Center, where doctors fought for his life for two days before pronouncing him dead. Medical findings cited extensive internal injuries, fractures, and irreversible brain damage. Prosecutors are seeking Zerach's detention until the end of proceedings.