Sergeant Ohad Yaari, a 21-year-old Givati Brigade soldier who was killed in Lebanon over the weekend, was laid to rest on Sunday at the military cemetery in his hometown of Rehovot.

Yaari is survived by his parents, Naama and David, and three siblings. His father eulogized: "You were a determined boy with a giant heart of giving, without too much noise or ceremony, the one whom everyone wanted to consult with. They told us about your military professionalism, along with the smile and jokes. You were a champion at shopping at the supermarket. A champion on the Ninja Grill. You would smile, even after an offensive in Lebanon. We want to continue the journey. It will be a journey of tears and sorrow, but also one of joy."

His brothers, Moshe, Amitai, and Dvir parted: "You were simple and meaningful. Everything you did was done most professionally. You were the smart kid who knew every program and app, who calms everyone down, and convinces Mom that everything will be okay and what has to happen will happen."

"You were a good person, without shortcuts. You always did what was needed of you, even if it was difficult. As a soldier, you gave it your all, just as you did with everything else in life. You were professional at everything you did, in the army, at yeshiva, and in life in general. You have a giant heart. You cared about everyone," they added.

Maalot Yeshiva Dean Rabbi Yehoshua Weitzman eulogized: "There was such grace on Ohad's face. It expressed his joy and strength. He was loved by everyone. Ohad, with all his strength, grew up in a very strong family. May G-d give you the strength to continue."

Commander of the Givati Training Base, Lieutenant Colonel Shmuel Batit, addressed the funeral on behalf of the IDF: "Ohad, we accompany you today on your final journey. The pain is great, and the grief is deep. Thoughts about who you were, the path you took, and what you did for the State of Israel. Words can not describe our and your family's loss. Your commanders and friends speak of a unique person who always volunteered, lent a hand, and gave more than was asked for. Ohad, you fell while doing your mission as a soldier and shield of the State of Israel. Your legacy and values will stay with us."