Israel’s defense establishment is concerned about further escalation along the northern border. On Sunday evening, following a situational assessment, the Home Front Command updated the defensive guidelines, restricting gatherings to up to 1,500 people in the Confrontation Line area, as well as in the communities of Meron, Bar Yohai, Or HaGanuz, and Safsufa.

All other defensive guidelines remain unchanged.

Earlier in the evening, Lebanese media reported a wave of Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon. Prior to that, reports said the Israeli Air Force had struck Hezbollah targets in several villages in the area.

Meanwhile, the Forum of Heads of Local Authorities in the Confrontational Line announced a dramatic decision to suspend activity in educational institutions and transportation services in communities under threat of rocket fire.

The shutdown, set to take effect this coming Tuesday, comes amid continued rocket and drone attacks by Hezbollah, which have undermined residents’ sense of security despite reports of a possible arrangement or ceasefire.

In a joint statement, the local leaders said that “the reality on the ground proves that security has not been restored along the Confrontation Line." They added that it is impossible to maintain a normal school routine while children and educational staff face daily danger on the roads and in classrooms.

Moshe Davidovich, head of the Mateh Asher Regional Council and chairman of the Forum, sharply criticized the national leadership. “I am outraged by the detachment of those sitting in their ivory tower from the reality facing parents, students, and residents here. The blood of our children is not expendable, and we will not wait for a disaster before making life-saving decisions."

Davidovich added that the authorities would not allow students to be abandoned on threatened roads, and that the suspension would remain in effect until meaningful security solutions are provided.