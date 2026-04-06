Sirens sounded early Monday morning in central Israel, Samaria, Jerusalem and the Coastal Plain, following three waves of missile launches from Iran.

More than 10 missiles with dispersing warheads were fired toward Israel in the three waves. At least one of the launches was successfully intercepted, and several fell in open areas.

Footage: Iranian missiles over Jerusalem



In Tel Aviv, an elderly woman in her 90s was seriously injured after falling while heading to shelter and liosing consciousness.

Magen David Adom paramedics provided her with medical treatment and evacuated her to Ichilov Hospital with a head injury.

MDA EMT Ido Edelheit said, “We found a woman in her 90s lying near the stairwell, unconscious and suffering from a severe head injury, after she fell and was injured on her way to the shelter. We provided life-saving medical treatment, including assisted ventilation, and evacuated her to the hospital in unstable condition."

Meanwhile, rescue forces and the Home Front Command are racing against the clock in an attempt to locate four missing individuals - an elderly couple, their son (approximately 40 years old), and their caregiver - who are believed to be trapped under the rubble of a building in Haifa that sustained a direct hit from an Iranian missile on Sunday.

The main difficulty at the site stems from the fear that part of the missile, which penetrated the building and caused the collapse of three floors, did not detonate. Engineering teams cleared nearby tree-lined avenues to allow heavy machinery access, but the slippery slope on which the building stands is making it difficult to reach the impact point safely.

To overcome the danger, Home Front Command soldiers and rescue teams are constructing a special “tunnel" using extensive rescue equipment, with the goal of reaching the missing individuals without causing further collapse or triggering any remaining explosives that may still be present.

A cellphone belonging to one of the four missing people was located inside the site, which has focused the search efforts on a specific spot amid the concrete rubble. The son, a resident of Herzliya, is not answering calls, and the family’s vehicles were found in a nearby parking lot - strengthening the assessment that they were inside the house at the moment of impact.

In the first minutes after the strike, an approximately 82-year-old man who was seriously injured and a toddler who sustained light injuries were evacuated from the scene. Additionally, several people are being treated for shock.