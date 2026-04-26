Kamal Khatib, a senior figure among Israel’s Arab leadership and former deputy leader of the northern branch of the Islamic Movement, called on young Muslims to remain committed to Islam in an article he published.

He warned the younger generation against distancing themselves from religion, describing it as a serious mistake for those who fail to understand its power.

In the article, published on the “Yafa 48" website, Khatib cautioned against turning away from Islam, urging readers to have patience and strengthen their faith. He added that the “dawn of Islam" has already arrived, pointing to a process of growing strength and claiming that redemption for Muslims is near.

In his sermons, Khatib presents Islamic sources supporting the struggle over “Palestine" and against the Western world, asserting that Islam’s victory will come in accordance with the prophecy of Mohammed.

The northern branch of the Islamic Movement, in which Khatib previously served as deputy leader, was outlawed in 2015 due to ongoing incitement, ties to Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood, organizing violent protests, and refusal to recognize the State of Israel.

The organization rejects Israel’s existence as a Jewish and democratic state and calls for the establishment of an Islamic caliphate with Jerusalem as its capital.