Sheikh Kamal Khatib, former deputy leader of the northern faction of the Islamic Movement and currently a senior official in the Arab Monitoring Committee, sharply criticized Israel and claims it committed "a crime against children and women just three days after the decision of the International Criminal Court."

He referred to the attack in Rafah where the terrorist Yassin Rabia, head of the Palestinian Authority headquarters of the Hamas terrorist organization, and terrorist Khaled Nagar, a senior official in the Palestinian Authority headquarters of the Hamas terrorist organization, were eliminated.

In a conversation with the Arab-Israeli news site Al-Jarmaq, Khatib said that "the massacre carried out by Israel in Rafah on Sunday will not help defeat the Palestinian people, as the Palestinians will not raise the white flag and they are confident that Israel will pay the price in the international arena, and domestically by deepening the political divide."

He also participated in an anti-Israeli demonstration in Umm al-Fahm. The demonstrators carried signs that read: "From within we salute heroic Gaza," "Enough of the occupation," "Bombing civilians is a war crime," "Stop the massacres against our people in Rafah," and "There is and will be no military solution."