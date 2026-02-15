Bassem Naim, a senior official in the Hamas terrorist organization, sharply criticized Palestinian Authority chairman Mahmoud Abbas’ initiative to advance approval of a “temporary constitution of the State of Palestine."

Abbas, who also serves as “President of the State of Palestine," authorized a panel of experts in August of last year to draft a temporary constitution as a basis for transitioning from the Palestinian National Authority to a Palestinian state. The proposed framework is intended to align with the 1988 “Palestinian Declaration of Independence", which emphasizes the “right of return," principles of international law, resolutions of UN institutions, international human rights conventions, and agreements signed by the PLO or the “State of Palestine."

Naim described Abbas’ move as an infringement on the authentic rights of the Palestinian people and a desperate attempt by the Palestinian Authority to save itself under the banner of “reform." He claimed the temporary constitution was written under French supervision and in the context of a letter of commitments Abbas sent to the New York conference in July of last year.

Naim further stated that the temporary constitution being advanced by Abbas must be opposed, arguing that “peoples under occupation" do not draft constitutions according to the demands of the “occupier," but rather must “write in blood and unity our full charter of freedom and the return of our people."

Recently, after receiving the draft of the temporary constitution, Abbas declared 2026 as the “year of democracy," during which elections are expected to be held for the Palestinian National Council (the PLO parliament) in “Palestine" and in the diaspora, as well as municipal elections, alongside the eighth conference of the Fatah movement.

Abbas instructed that the draft temporary constitution of the “State of Palestine" be submitted for review by members of the PLO Executive Committee and subsequently published for public comment and proposed amendments.

In recent years, the Palestinian Authority has faced growing international pressure to carry out comprehensive institutional and political reforms as a condition for its inclusion in diplomatic arrangements concerning the “day after" the war in the Gaza Strip.