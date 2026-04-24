US President Donald Trump told Reuters in an interview on Friday that Iran plans to make an offer aimed at satisfying US demands.

"They're making an offer and we'll have to see," Trump said.

He further added that US officials negotiating with Iran "are dealing with the people who are in charge now".

Trump’s comments followed confirmation from the White House that US President Donald Trump’s Special Envoy, Steve Witkoff, and the President’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, will travel to Pakistan on Saturday for direct talks with Iran.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed their trip in an interview with Fox News on Friday.

"I can confirm that Special Envoy Witkoff and Jared Kushner will be off to Pakistan again tomorrow morning to engage in direct talks with representatives from the Iranian delegation," she said.

Leavitt added that the talks will be mediated by Pakistan. “The Iranians reached out, as the President called on them to do, and asked for this in-person conversation, so the President is dispatching Steve and Jared to go hear what they have to say, and we’re hopeful that it will be a productive conversation," she said.

While Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi travelled to Islamabad on Friday, Iranian media denied he would be holding talks with the US delegation.

The Iranian news agency Tasnim claimed that “American officials and the media have been fabricating stories about a new round of talks for more than 10 days."

The news agency further stated that negotiations with the Americans “are not currently on the agenda," and that Araghchi will discuss with the Pakistani side “Iran’s considerations regarding ending the war."

(Arutz Sheva-Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)