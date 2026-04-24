The Hezbollah terrorist organization systematically and repeatedly uses medical facilities and equipment-particularly ambulances-to conceal terrorist activity. The organization uses vehicles and medical teams as cover for transporting weapons and operatives, thereby undermining the special protections granted to medical facilities and equipment under international law.

The IDF has identified that efforts to alert the civilian population in southern Lebanon of upcoming strikes, for their own safety, are making it harder for Hezbollah operatives to blend in with non-combatants and move throughout the area. As a result, the organization has increased its use of ambulances to transport operatives between locations while disguising their identities.

After armed terrorists violated the ceasefire and posed a threat and were subsequently eliminated, Golani troops conducted security searches this week in the Qantara area. During the searches, an ambulance used by the terrorists to conceal weapons was located. Among the weapons found were explosive devices, mortar shells, magazines, and a grenade.



In a separate incident over the past month, troops under the command of the 7th Brigade, encountered a Hezbollah terrorist operating adjacent to an ambulance and carrying an RPG weapon. The terrorist fired at the troops and was struck and eliminated. Following the encounter, weapons were uncovered inside the ambulance, which had been used by the terrorist to establish himself in the area and carry out attacks from a “protected" position.



Additional footage shows Hezbollah terrorists who survived IDF strikes fleeing on foot and hiding in a field until an ambulance arrives, which then collects them as they lie on stretchers inside body bags, unharmed.



This footage constitutes evidence of Hezbollah’s use of medical vehicles to exploit their protected status.



The IDF will continue to operate in accordance with international law regarding medical facilities, despite Hezbollah’s decision to exploit them for terrorist purposes in blatant violation of international law.