לזכות רפואה שלימה אחינו כל בית ישראל הנתונים בצרה ובשביה

This week’s Parshah opens with the powerful detailing of the death of Aharon’s two sons, Nadav and Avihu; their death had been caused by their seeking to approach Hashem in a way that was not sanctioned-therefore, the Parshah continues by clarifying exactly how, and when, Aharon, as the Kohein Gadol, was allowed to approach the Kodesh HaKedoshim, the Holy of Holies. Henceforth, this would be allowed specifically on Yom Kippur, with the Kohein Gadol required to follow a strict and complicated formula and routine in order to approach the spot in the Beit HaMikdash where the Shechinah [Heavenly presence] was most manifest.

It is worth noting that in reality, Yom Kippur had already been designated as a day of forgiveness and closeness to Hashem; after the making of the golden calf, the Jews faced severe punishment from Hashem, until Moshe’s prayers turned the tide, and HKBH forgave Am Yisrael for the worst of this terrible sin. This forgiveness and reconciliation was demonstrated with the giving of the second Luchot, which would take place on Yom Kippur. Thus, in reality, Yom Kippur became the true day of Matan Torah [the giving of the Torah], while Shavuot would remain a memory of a spiritual level reached by the Jews that would not last; the fact that our ancestors touched this spiritual zenith still lingers in our National Identity, and therefore bears celebrating, but the authentic day of the accepting of the Torah would remain Yom Kippur.

Interestingly, the commentaries wonder why there is no berachah [blessing] of Shehechyanu on the Mitzvah of the counting of the Omer; as is the case by most of the Mitzvot, whenever a Mitzvah is begun [for example, Lulav or Shofer], typically the Mitzvah is preceded by the blessing of Shehechyanu-in this case, however, there is no Shehechyanu [prior to beginning the Mitzvah of the counting the Omer]! It seems, that since the whole reason for the counting of the Omer was, in fact, to count towards the giving of the Torah [see Chinuch Mitzvah 306], and that occasion would become mired in tragedy due to the creating of the golden calf, there is no longer a valid reason to celebrate the Mitzvah of counting the Omer fully, and therefore, no Shehechyanu is made.

This ideal is more fully born out in a well known story that takes place the night of Shavuot around 500 years ago, as documented by the great Rabbi Shlomo Alkabetz, the author of “Lecha Dodi", sung in all Jewish communities Friday night. Rabbi Alkabetz details how one Shavuot evening, he was learning Mishnayot with the author of the Shulchan Aruch, Rabbi Yosef Karo, when their learning reached an incredible spiritual level; their learning was so pure, in fact, that a Heavenly voice emanated from Rabbi Yosef Karo, and revealed myriads of secrets of the Torah [Rabbi Yosef Karo would go on to author a Sefer, “Maggid Meisharim" that details many secrets revealed to him by an Angel]. This voice told the gathered Torah scholars to recite the phrase “Baruch Sheim Kevod etc." out loud, just like on YOM KIPPUR!

Thus, we see how the great learning of these pristine and holy Students of the Torah was able to uplift the holiday of Shavuot back to its proper place, and the Holiday of Shavuot was once more considered as Yom Kippur would become.

Dedicated in memory of all those who have perished and sacrificed for Am Yisrael.

Have a Great Shabbat!