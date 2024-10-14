A 38-year-old man fell from a height on Monday afternoon, when he tried to get off the roof of his house and run to a protected area after alarms were sounded in Petach Tikva.

MDA medics and paramedics gave him first aid and evacuated him to the Beilinson hospital in serious condition with a head injury.

MDA medics said: "When we arrived at the scene, we saw a man lying on the ground in the yard of a house, he was conscious and suffered from a severe head injury. They told us that he was doing work on the roof of his house and when the alarm sounded, he tried to get off the roof and fell on the road from a height of about 4 meters."

They said: "We gave him life-saving medical treatment and evacuated him in an MDA intensive care vehicle to the hospital, while he was in serious condition."

Alarms were sounded in the central cities following the launch of three surface-to-surface missiles from northern Lebanon, including Tel Aviv, Bnei Brak, Bat Yam, Holon, Petach Tikva, Ramat Gan, Kfar Chabad, Hadera, Kfar Yona, and Netanya.

The Home Front Command announced that alarms were activated in more than 180 locations. The IDF managed to intercept two missiles, the third fell in an open area, with no casualties. Air Force fighter jets attacked the launcher from which the missiles were launched. Interception parts fell in the Holon area.

At the time of the barrage into the center of the country, Hezbollah again published its statement from Friday: "We continue to hit military bases and settlements deep in Israel with a gradual increase day by day."