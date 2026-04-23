ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) on Wednesday brought together Jewish leaders from four communities directly impacted by violent antisemitic hate crimes to urge members of Congress to act on critical legislative priorities in the face of an unprecedented wave of attacks against Jewish institutions.

The advocates come from communities that experienced violent antisemitic threats over the past year, including a Hezbollah-inspired attack on the largest synagogue in Michigan, a Molotov cocktail assault in Boulder, Colorado, at a peaceful walk to raise awareness of hostages being held by Hamas that left one person dead, an arson attack against Mississippi’s oldest synagogue, and the deadly shooting outside the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C.

"The Jewish communities represented here are not outliers; they are a horrifying warning of what could happen if Congress does not act to protect our most sacred spaces and community institutions," said Jonathan Greenblatt, ADL CEO.

"Increasing funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program and passing the Pray Safe Act and the SACRED Act are concrete steps that will help save lives."

Faith communities across the country have faced a surge in intimidation and harassment outside houses of worship. In 2024 alone, ADL recorded 82 antisemitic protest-related incidents, 14 assaults, and 79 harassment incidents outside synagogues. Since October 7, 2023, ADL has tracked 13 terrorist plots targeting Jewish communities and 1,122 antisemitic incidents at synagogues alone.

Wednesday’s advocates pressed lawmakers to protect US Jewish communities through three legislative priorities: The Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP), the Pray Safe Act, and the Safeguarding Access to Congregations and Religious Establishments from Disruption (SACRED) Act.

ADL’s legislative priorities include increasing funding for the Nonprofit Security Grant Program (NSGP), for which advocates called on Congress to fund the Nonprofit Security Grant Program at no less than $1 billion for FY27. The program provides funding for cameras, reinforced doors, security personnel, and emergency training. The program has already saved lives, including by thwarting a mass shooting in 2023 at Margolin Hebrew Academy in Memphis and helping Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker respond to the 2022 hostage crisis at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas. In Jackson, Mississippi, Nonprofit Security Grant Program-funded security cameras helped identify the assailant in a January 2026 arson attack.

Another priority ia consponsoring and passing the Pray Safe Act, H.R. 5645/S.2947. The proposed bipartisan, bicameral Pray Safe Act would establish a federal clearinghouse within the Department of Homeland Security to serve as a one-stop hub for grant information, security training resources, and best practices for faith-based organizations nationwide.

The group also aims to cosponsor and pass the Safeguarding Access to Congregations and Religious Establishments from Disruption (SACRED) Act, H.R. 8239. This Act would create federal penalties for intimidating, obstructing or harassing people exercising their right to pray within 100 feet of a place of worship.

Cassi Cohen, Director of Development, Temple Israel in West Bloomfield, MI, said, "On March 12, a terrorist drove a truck into our synagogue while more than 100 children were inside. Our security team’s training saved lives that day. But no congregation should have to rely on luck and heroism to keep their children safe. The Nonprofit Security Grant Program is how we fund that preparedness, and Congress needs to treat it as the national security priority it is."

Another advocate, Taylor Weintraub of Temple Israel Board Trustee and the mother of a Temple Israel ECC Student in West Bloomfield, MI, said, "My child’s life was put at risk simply for attending a Jewish preschool. I refuse to accept this as the reality of being Jewish in America. I am here because Congress has the power and responsibility to protect the religious freedom of all Americans."

Jason Ishbia, Temple Israel Board Vice President in West Bloomfield, MI, added, "Just over a month ago, a terrorist drove a truck filled with explosives into our synagogue. The only reason we didn't experience mass casualties that day was because we had robust security measures, including items funded by NSGP. But we were one of the lucky ones who received NSGP support. Thousands of synagogues, mosques and churches across United States are applying for this funding and being turned away. Congress must increase NSGP to $1 billion so every house of worship can protect their community the way we were able to protect ours."

Elyssa Schmier, Temple Israel member and ADL Michigan Regional Director in West Bloomfield, MI, said, "The American Jewish community spends more than $765 million annually on security, with most organizations devoting 14 percent of their budgets to address rising threats. We cannot effectively address these threats without financial support, and the Non-Profit Security Grant Program exists to provide exactly that. We need it funded, protected, and strengthened. That’s why we’re here today in Washington."

"When peaceful demonstrators were firebombed on Pearl Street as they walked in solidarity with the hostages still held in Gaza, it was a brutal reminder of what ADL has long warned: antisemitic rhetoric, left unchecked, leads to violence," said Cynthia Weinger, Director of Operations, Boulder JCC, in Boulder, CO. "Hatred toward Jews is not an abstraction; it is a clear and present danger. We need Congress to act with urgency to protect Jewish Americans and all those targeted by hate."

Susan Rona, ADL Mountain States Regional Director in Boulder, CO, said, "I've spent my career working in and with the Boulder Jewish community, including at the Boulder JCC. When members of our community were firebombed on Pearl Street last summer, it wasn't just a statistic to me. These were our neighbors. Our community members. One of them, Karen Diamond, lost her life. The measures we are advocating today would ensure communities like ours have access to the security, resources, and training we desperately need. We cannot wait for another tragedy to act."

"My community is proof that congressional funding can make a difference," added Michele Schipper, CEO of the Institute of Southern Jewish Life and Beth Israel Board Member in Jackson, MS. "The security cameras that helped identify the attacker who set my historic synagogue on fire were funded primarily through the Nonprofit Security Grant Program. It is crucial that Congress increases funding for these grants to keep our communities safe and prevent other places of worship from falling victim to hate."

"The attack outside the Capital Jewish Museum took two lives and shattered our sense of safety. Sarah and Yaron should be here today - that's why I'm here to advocate. This was an event organized by a Jewish organization in the nation’s capital, just blocks from federal law enforcement. If it can happen here, it can happen anywhere. This isn’t abstract policy, it's the difference between life and death for Jewish communities. People should be able to gather without fear. That basic right should never be partisan. Everyone deserves it, and Congress must act," said JoJo Drake Kalin, Development Officer at Moment Magazine and organizer of the event at the Capital Jewish Museum Event last May, in Washington, D.C.