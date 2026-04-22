תיעוד: פעילות כוחות חטיבה 769 בכפר דבין בדרום לבנון צילום: דובר צה"ל

Prior to the ceasefire taking effect, IDF soldiers, with the support of the Israeli Air Force, conducted operations against Hezbollah terrorist infrastructure in the area of Dibbin in Southern Lebanon

Before the ceasefire agreement came into effect, IDF troops, under the command of the 91st Division and in coordination with the Israeli Air Force, completed an operation in the area of Dibbin, approximately 12 kilometers inside Lebanese territory.

During the operation, troops engaged a Hezbollah compound in the area, wherein terrorist activity had been identified and intelligence indicated attempts to carry out attacks against IDF soldiers and Israeli civilians.

Within a matter of hours, more than 70 targets were struck and over 20 terrorists were eliminated in close-quarters combat and from the air.