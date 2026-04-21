The findings of the inquiry and the command recommendations following the incident in which an IDF soldier was documented damaging a Christian symbol in southern Lebanon were presented last night (Monday) to the Commander of the 162nd Division, BG Sagiv Dahan.

The inquiry found that during IDF activity in the area of the Christian village of Debel in southern Lebanon, the soldier damaged a Christian religious symbol while another soldier took a photograph of the act that was distributed. Six additional soldiers were present at the scene and did not act to stop the incident or report it.

The inquiry determined that the soldiers’ conduct completely deviated from IDF orders and values.

The IDF expressed "deep regret over the incident and emphasizes that its operations in Lebanon are directed solely against the Hezbollah terrorist organization and other terrorist groups, and not against Lebanese civilians."

The military stated that "from the moment the report of the incident was received, the IDF has been working to assist the local community in replacing the statue."

The division commander accepted the findings of the inquiry and the commanders’ recommendations.

Accordingly, it was decided that the soldier who damaged the Christian symbol and the soldier who photographed the act will be removed from combat duty and will receive 30 days of military detention. The remaining troops who stood by have been summoned for clarification discussions that will be held later on, after which further command-level measures will be determined.

Procedures regarding conduct with religious institutions and symbols were reinforced to the troops prior to their entry into the relevant areas, and will be reinforced again for all troops in the area following the incident.

The findings of the inquiry were presented to the Chief of the General Staff and the Commander of the Northern Command.

The Chief of the General Staff condemned the incident and stated that it constitutes unacceptable conduct and a moral failure, far exceeding any acceptable standard and contradicting IDF values and the expected conduct of its troops.